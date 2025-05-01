Given a pentagon with vertex at , what are the coordinates of after the pentagon is rotated counterclockwise about the origin?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Transformations
Triangle xyz is reflected across the x-axis, and . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
Identify the original coordinates of point x, which are given as \((-11, 8)\).
Recall that reflecting a point across the x-axis changes the sign of the y-coordinate while keeping the x-coordinate the same.
Apply the reflection rule: if the original point is \((x, y)\), then the reflected point across the x-axis is \((x, -y)\).
Substitute the original coordinates into the reflection formula: \(x' = -11\) and \(y' = -8\).
Write the coordinates of the reflected point as \((-11, -8)\).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given triangle on the coordinate grid, which triangle represents a translation of triangle ?
Multiple Choice
Given the function , what are the values of the vertical shift and the phase shift ?
Multiple Choice
Given that one vertex of a polygon is located at and after a rotation it is located at , what is the angle and direction of the rotation about the origin?
Multiple Choice
Given segment in the plane, what is the image of segment after a -degree clockwise rotation about point ?
Multiple Choice
Point T is at . What are the coordinates of point T' after reflecting over the
