If the graph of is transformed to , what is the scale factor of the dilation?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct mapping rule for a rotation about the origin in the coordinate plane?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a rotation of 180 degrees about the origin in the coordinate plane means turning every point around the origin by half a full circle.
Understand that rotating a point \((x, y)\) by 180 degrees will place it directly opposite on the coordinate plane, which geometrically corresponds to negating both the \(x\) and \(y\) coordinates.
Express this transformation as a mapping rule: the point \((x, y)\) is mapped to \((-x, -y)\) after a 180 degree rotation about the origin.
Compare this mapping rule to the given options to identify which one matches the transformation \((x, y) \to (-x, -y)\).
Confirm that the correct mapping rule for a 180 degree rotation about the origin is \((x, y) \to (-x, -y)\), as it correctly represents the rotation.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Transformations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given the function and its image where , which transformation maps the pre-image to the image?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose point D has coordinates . After a translation by , what is the new y-coordinate of point D?
10
views
Multiple Choice
If a transformation moves a figure to the right on the coordinate plane, what type of translation is this?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following transformations appears to be a translation of the graph of ?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle is mapped onto triangle , which type of transformation could map to ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Which set of transformations is needed to graph from the parent sine function?
12
views
Transformations practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations