Which set of transformations is needed to graph from the parent sine function?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Given triangle on the coordinate grid, which triangle represents a translation of triangle ?
A
A triangle that is rotated about the origin from
B
A triangle that is a mirror image of across the y-axis
C
A triangle that is congruent to and located in a different position without rotation or reflection
D
A triangle that is twice as large as but in the same position
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of a translation in geometry: a translation moves every point of a figure the same distance in the same direction, resulting in a figure congruent to the original but in a different position without any rotation or reflection.
Analyze the options given: a 90° rotation about the origin changes the orientation of the triangle, so it is not a translation.
A mirror image across the y-axis is a reflection, which changes the orientation and is not a translation.
A triangle that is twice as large is a dilation (scaling), not a translation, because the size changes.
Therefore, the correct representation of a translation is a triangle congruent to the original and located in a different position without rotation or reflection.
Given the point , what are the coordinates of after reflecting across the line ?
Which of the following sets of transformations will map rectangle onto itself?
Given a pentagon with vertex at , what are the coordinates of after the pentagon is rotated counterclockwise about the origin?
Given the function , what are the values of the vertical shift and the phase shift ?
Given that one vertex of a polygon is located at and after a rotation it is located at , what is the angle and direction of the rotation about the origin?
Triangle xyz is reflected across the x-axis, and . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
Transformations practice set
