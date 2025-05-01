Given triangle on the coordinate grid, which triangle represents a translation of triangle ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Which function represents the reflection over the x-axis of ?
Given the function , what are the values of the vertical shift and the phase shift ?
Given that one vertex of a polygon is located at and after a rotation it is located at , what is the angle and direction of the rotation about the origin?
Triangle xyz is reflected across the x-axis, and . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
Given segment in the plane, what is the image of segment after a -degree clockwise rotation about point ?
Point T is at . What are the coordinates of point T' after reflecting over the
Triangle
Transformations practice set
