Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = √-x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Work each matching problem.
Match each equation in Column I with a description of its graph from Column II as it relates to the graph of y = x².
I II
a. y = (x - 7)² A. a translation to the left 7 units
b. y = x² - 7 B. a translation to the right 7 units
c. y = 7x² C. a translation up 7 units
d. y = (x + 7)² D. a translation down 7 units
e. y = x² + 7 E. a vertical stretching by a factor of 7
Given a point , what are the coordinates of its image after a reflection across the line ?
A triangle is rotated counterclockwise about the origin. Which rule describes the transformation of a point ?
Given the function and its image where , which transformation maps the pre-image to the image?
Suppose point D has coordinates . After a translation by , what is the new y-coordinate of point D?
If a transformation moves a figure to the right on the coordinate plane, what type of translation is this?