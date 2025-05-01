Work each matching problem.

Match each equation in Column I with a description of its graph from Column II as it relates to the graph of y = x².

I II

a. y = (x - 7)² A. a translation to the left 7 units

b. y = x² - 7 B. a translation to the right 7 units

c. y = 7x² C. a translation up 7 units

d. y = (x + 7)² D. a translation down 7 units

e. y = x² + 7 E. a vertical stretching by a factor of 7