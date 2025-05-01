Given the point , what are the coordinates of after reflecting across the line ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the function , what are the values of the vertical shift and the phase shift ?
A
,
B
,
C
,
D
,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general form of the sine function with transformations: \(y = \sin(x - h) + k\), where \(h\) represents the phase shift and \(k\) represents the vertical shift.
Compare the given function \(y = \sin(x - 2) + 3\) to the general form to determine the values of \(h\) and \(k\).
Notice that inside the sine function, the expression is \((x - 2)\), which means the phase shift \(h\) is \$2$ units to the right.
Observe the constant added outside the sine function is \(+3\), indicating the vertical shift \(k\) is \$3$ units upward.
Conclude that the phase shift \(h = 2\) and the vertical shift \(k = 3\) based on the comparison.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Transformations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of transformations will map rectangle onto itself?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a pentagon with vertex at , what are the coordinates of after the pentagon is rotated counterclockwise about the origin?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle on the coordinate grid, which triangle represents a translation of triangle ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given that one vertex of a polygon is located at and after a rotation it is located at , what is the angle and direction of the rotation about the origin?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle xyz is reflected across the x-axis, and . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
10
views
Transformations practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations