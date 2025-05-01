Which of the following transformations appears to be a translation of the graph of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of transformations will map rectangle onto itself?
A
Only a rotation of about the center
B
A rotation of about the center and reflections over both diagonals
C
A rotation of about the center and reflections over the lines through the midpoints of opposite sides
D
Only reflections over the diagonals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the symmetry properties of a rectangle. A rectangle has two lines of symmetry through the midpoints of opposite sides, but generally does not have symmetry over its diagonals unless it is a square.
Step 2: Consider rotations about the center of the rectangle. A rotation of 180\degree about the center maps the rectangle onto itself because opposite vertices swap places, preserving the shape.
Step 3: Analyze a 90\degree rotation about the center. For a rectangle (not a square), a 90\degree rotation will not map the rectangle onto itself because the side lengths are different and the shape orientation changes.
Step 4: Examine reflections over the diagonals. Since the diagonals of a rectangle are not lines of symmetry (unless it is a square), reflecting over the diagonals will not map the rectangle onto itself.
Step 5: Examine reflections over lines through the midpoints of opposite sides. These lines are axes of symmetry for a rectangle, so reflecting over these lines will map the rectangle onto itself.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Transformations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle is mapped onto triangle , which type of transformation could map to ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Which set of transformations is needed to graph from the parent sine function?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given the point , what are the coordinates of after reflecting across the line ?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a pentagon with vertex at , what are the coordinates of after the pentagon is rotated counterclockwise about the origin?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle on the coordinate grid, which triangle represents a translation of triangle ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given the function , what are the values of the vertical shift and the phase shift ?
11
views
Transformations practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations