Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Multiple Choice
Given a pentagon with vertex at , what are the coordinates of after the pentagon is rotated counterclockwise about the origin?
1
Identify the original coordinates of vertex B, which are given as \( (2, 3) \).
Recall the rule for rotating a point \( (x, y) \) by 90 degrees counterclockwise about the origin: the new coordinates become \( (-y, x) \).
Apply this rotation rule to the point \( (2, 3) \) by substituting \( x = 2 \) and \( y = 3 \) into the formula, resulting in \( (-3, 2) \).
Interpret the new coordinates \( (-3, 2) \) as the location of vertex \( B' \) after the rotation.
Verify that the rotation preserves the distance from the origin and the orientation is counterclockwise, confirming the correctness of the transformation.
