Le Chatelier's Principle

So here it says the following data was collected for the following reaction at Equilibrium. Hayward told that 55°C, our equilibrium constant K is 4.7 times 10 to the -7. And at 100°C, K now becomes 1.9 times 10 to the negative. To where asked which of the following statements is true. Alright, so remember, the only real factor that can affect my equilibrium constant is temperature. Here we see that our temperature is increasing. So temperature is increasing. Now we have rules in terms of the Chancellor's principle that discuss what happens when we affect temperature. And according to the Chancellor's principle, it says that when we increase temperature, we're gonna shift away from heat. Okay, so that's what the increasing temperature is telling us. Now, we have to figure out what side is heat on. How can we determine which side heat is on? We can determine that by figuring out which way does my chemical reaction shift. If we take a look at 55 degrees Celsius, your equilibrium constant is 4.7 times 10 to the negative seven. When we increase the temperature it actually increases. Now it's 1.9 times 10 to the negative two. So we're gonna say here, if you're increasing your equilibrium constant. K. That gives us a clear indication of what of which direction our reaction is shifting. So think about it. K equals products. Overreacting. The only way for K to increase is from my product amount to go up to increase and my reacting amount to decrease. So when K is increasing, that means products are increasing and react ints. Mhm are decreasing. Okay, so think about it. How can that happen in terms of shifting in a chemical reaction? Well, if my products are increasing, that must mean my reaction is shifting towards them. So we must be heading in the four directions so that my products are increasing and so that this side here is decreasing. So looking at K if it's increasing or decreasing gives me the direction involved. We figured out that we're heading in the forward direction, going back to temperature, we would be shifting away from heat. So for shifting in the four direction, that must mean that heat is a reactant, it's on the reacting side. So we normally shift away from it with the increase in temperature. So if heat is a reactant, that must be my reaction is endo thermic a positive delta H value here. So A. Is out. The entropy change for DELTA H is equal to zero. So if DELTA H is equal to zero, that means that we're thermal neutral. If we're thermal neutral, that would mean that increasing the temperature or decreasing the temperature would cause no change in my equilibrium constant. So K would stay the same exact value. If we were indeed thermal neutral. Since K is changing when I change temperature, we know that DELTA H cannot be equal to zero. And then finally we did have enough information. We figured out that the reaction is endo thermic. So again, the two things that we look at is we look at the change in temperature to determine um what we're following in terms of the Chancellor's principle and then we look at K. Is it increasing or decreasing? This helps us to determine which direction my chemical reaction will shift. Then apply Chancellor's principle with temperature to determine what side the heat is on now that we've seen this. Um We'll go on to example two in terms of the settlers principle. Um Go ahead and try to see if you can get the answer. If you get stuck. Don't worry. Just come back to the next video and see how I approach example too.

