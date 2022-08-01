Le Chatelier's Principle

So now when we talk about the addition of an inert gas, we're really referring to a noble gas being added to our mixture. And remember our noble gasses are just the elements from Group eight A on the periodic table. Now, here we're gonna say if you're adding a noble gas under constant volume, we're gonna say there will be no shift in the equilibrium position. So our reaction will not shift in the four direction or the reverse direction. So we'd say here that this would result in no change. And also here, no change If you added under constant pressure though, when we added under constant pressure, the reaction will shift to side with more moles of gas. So here adding it under constant pressure here we have two moles of gasses which we figured out earlier Here we have three moles of gasses. So we'd shift aside with more modes of gasses, so we shift that way wherever we're shifting that be increasing and over here this would be decreasing. Now when they're talking about the addition of inert gas by default, they're usually talking about adding it under constant volume. So you would expect no shift in the equilibrium position. If they want to be more specific, they would have to tell you under constant pressure so that you would know to do it under the second situation. But for the most part, when they say the addition of a nerve gas or noble gas, that means that no change in the equilibrium position will occur. Now, finally, we look at liquids, solids and catalysts. So we're gonna say here, they're addition, there will be no shift in the equilibrium position. That's because when it comes to liquids and solids, they're not included in terms of equilibrium. Remember any time we do an equilibrium expression, we always make sure to ignore solids and liquids. That's because they don't influence equilibrium amounts within our calculations. And then a catalyst, a catalyst only helps to speed up the chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy rates, deals with chemical kinetics. But when we're talking about shifting that's covering chemical thermodynamics, those are two separate ideas. So catalyst only affects rate, It doesn't affect position. So the addition of any of these three we're gonna say will cause no change. So the addition or removal of them causes no change. Mhm. So these are all the factors that we can manipulate in order to cause our chemical reaction to shift in the four direction for the production of additional products or in the reverse direction for the production of additional reactant. So keep in mind each one of these changes and the different guidelines that are associated with each

