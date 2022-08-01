Le Chatelier's Principle

mhm. In which of these gas phase equilibrium is the yield of products increased by increasing the total pressure on the reaction mixture. Alright, so here they're saying that we're increasing the pressure. Remember increasing the pressure the same thing as decreasing volume. So we're gonna shift to the side with less moles of gas. We want to increase the amount of products made, so we want to shift towards the products. So, if we take a look here in the first one, we have two moles of gas is as reactant and we have two moles of gasses as products, because both sides have the same number of moles increasing or decreasing the pressure will cause no shift because we can't go to the side with more or less moles of gas. Next this one has 3 moles of gas. This side only has two moles of gas. So we shifted the side with less moles of gas since the pressure is increasing, so we would shift towards the product side. So the product would be increasing. So this is an answer. Next. We have two moles of gas here for react ints and we have three total moles of gas here as products. We shift this way towards the side with less moles of gas. So in this case reactant would actually be increasing not products here we have one mole of gas and here we have two moles of gas. So, like an option, C would shift to the side with less moles of gas, so reacting would be increasing again. Then here we have two moles of gas here we have three moles of gas. So again we shifted the side with more more or less moles of gas, so we'll be shifting towards the reacting side so the reactions again would be increasing. So the only option here where the products are being increased because we're shifting towards them is option being. Remember, increasing the total pressure is the same thing as decreasing the total volume. We would shift to the side with less moles of gas.

