Le Chatelier's Principle

now whenever we're dealing with temperature and how it affects the rattlers principle we first have to determine is our reaction, eggs are thermic or endo thermic. So in X. A thermic reaction has a negative delta H. Or envelop here, heat would be a product because in an exotic thermic process we release heat. So heat will be a product if delta H. Is positive. That means we're dealing with an indo thermic process. So that means heat will be reactant in an endo thermic process. We absorb heat. So heat will be a reactant. Now if we're increasing the temperature, if you're increasing the temperature the reaction will shift away from heat. Yeah and again you need to determine if it's an XR thermic or endo thermic process. So you can see what side heat is on. In this example we're looking at an endo thermic process because heat is a reactant, we're increasing temperature. So we're gonna shift away from heat. So we move to the right side because that will be away from the heat source wherever we're shifting to will be increasing amount. And then and then this side would have to be decreasing an amount. So again you can't determine which way reaction will shift until you first figure out is an endo thermic or exhaust thermic. Now here for decreasing the temperature reaction will shift towards heat. So heat here is still on the reacting side. So this is still an endo thermic process. So here we would shift this way towards my heat. So that would mean that this year would be increasing and this side here would have to be decreasing. So whether temperature is increasing or decreasing is not enough information you first have to determine. Is it eggs a thermic or endo thermic? Place the heat on the appropriate side, whether it's reactant for endo thermic or whether it's a product for exa thermic. Once you determine the side the heat is on, then you can look and see okay, what effect will increasing or decreasing the temperature have in terms of shifting this chemical reaction based on the chandeliers principle. So a few factors down. We'll go on to inert gasses in the next video. So click on the next video and see what happens when we're dealing with inert gasses, chandeliers principle.

