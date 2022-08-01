Le Chatelier's Principle

Now here we're going to adjust the pressure and volume and see what changes it has on the chemical reaction. So here we're gonna say if we're decreasing pressure, that's the same thing is increasing volume because they're inversely proportional, they're basically opposites of one another. So for decreasing pressure or increasing volume, the re actual shift to the side with more moles of gas. So if we take a look here, we can see that we have two moles of gas, one mole of solid. So overall, here we have two moles of gas, and on this side we have three moles of gas, one mole of solid. So overall we have three moles of gas. So again, if we're decreasing pressure or increasing volume, we're gonna shift to the side with more moles of gas. So in this example we shift in the forward direction, remember wherever we're shifting will be increasing in amount. So we expect our products to be increasing and if the product side is increasing, that means that my reacting side is decreasing. Then if we do the opposite here we're increasing the pressure, which means that we're decreasing the volume. So the reaction would shift to the side with less moles of gas. Again, we still have two moles of gas overall here, three moles of gas here, we're going to shift to the side with less moles of gas. So the side that has two moles of gas in this example, wherever we're shifting will be increasing an amount and if that's increasing amount, that means the other side is decreasing an amount. So remember if we're affecting pressure and volume, we're gonna look and see what sides have either more moles of gas or less moles of gas. If both sides have an equal number of gas molecules, then no shift will occur, because again, we're always looking to see do we shift to the side with more moles or less moles of gas? And if both sides are equal, there's no direction we can shift. Not that we've seen this one will move on to the effects of temperature in terms of shifting a chemical reaction. So click onto the next video and see how temperature plays a role in the chandeliers principle.

