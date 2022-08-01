Acid Identification

So our second class of acids are known as your oxy acids and your oxy acids just have H plus a nonmetal and oxygen. These two particular parts really form a poly atomic ion which is interacting with the H plus. Uh for example you have here H plus and then you have phosphate ion. So Once they combine you have H three p 04. So that is phosphoric acid, an example of an oxy acid. If you have a church plus with your nitrate ion, they combined to give you nitric acid. Now here, this is how the ions interactive form the acid. But in reality they are created by the hydration of non metal oxides. So to form carbonic acid, we have the union of carbon dioxide, gas and water. So this is also an explanation of why if you leave tap water out or table water or any kind of water in a glass long enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will dissolve within it, making water slightly acidic here to make sulfuric acid, we have the union of sulfur tri oxide gas with water as a liquid. So that's how we have the creation of oxy acids. Remember an oxy acid is just H plus connected to a non metal and oxygen. You look for those three components and you have yourself an oxy acid. So when it comes to acids, they either fit the binary acid model or the oxy acid model. Now that we've seen that take a look at the example down below, we know the two types of acids that exists. And it's important to also remember that acids and bases contain some form of polarity. This is what allows them to interact in a quick solutions with the donation or the acceptance of H plus ions. So remember we have oxy acids, binary acids and they both have some level of polarity. Use that to guide you to the correct answer in the example below, come back and take a look and see how I answer that same exact question.

