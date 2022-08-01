Ionic Salts

So now we're gonna take a look at an ions. Now remember an ions are your negative ions within your ionic salt? They can either be basic or neutral. Now here we're going to say if we take a look at K. F. It breaks up into K. Positive and F. Negative. We're gonna say here to determine if this is a basic ionic salt. We're gonna add an H. Plus to the negative ion. So we add H plus to f minus to give us HF. We're gonna say add an H. Plus to the an ion. And if you create a weak acid then your negative ion is basic. So here H. F. Is a weak acid and because it's weak that means its conjugate base will be stronger. So f minus is stronger. So we can say its basic. Now here we have L. I. B. R. So we break this up into its ions. Again we add an H. Plus to the negative ion. But in this case if you create a strong acid which this is that means that your conjugate base, the B R minus is neutral. Remember if you're strong one way you're incredibly weak. The other way if you create a weak acid that means you have a stronger conjugate base that's why it is basic. If you create a strong acid that means you have an incredibly weak conjugate base so weak that it is neutral. So that's how we take a look at an ionic compound. So here if we could go back up to R. N. A. F. That we got originally we have an A. Plus which is a cat eye on it is a main group metal. Remember they have to be plus three or higher to be acidic because it is not it is neutral F minus. We just saw that if you have a negative ion you add an H. Plus to it. We create HF, which is a weak acid. So this negative ion is basic. When you have a neutral and you have a basic that means your solution overall will be basic because neutral means we can ignore it. So we'd say that N. A F. Is an is a basic ionic salt. Now that you've seen cat ions and and ions click onto the next video to take a look at an esoteric species.

