Ionic Salts

So here we're going to say that when an acid neutralizes a base, an ionic compound called a salt is formed. Now these solutions can be neutral, acidic or basic depending on the acid base properties of the cat ions and an ions formed. Uh so a good example here, we could have HF reacting with N A O H. So the compounds that we make are in A F. Plus water, N A F. Represents my ionic compound, that is my ionic salt. Now this ionic salt is composed of a cat ion which is a positive ion and an an ion which is the negative ion. We'll come back to this later on and see what kind of solution this ionic salt could potentially make. Now when we're taking a look at the ions, remember we have cat ions and and ions. Cat ions are just the positive ions and we group them into three major categories. We have here our transition metals, our main group metals and our positive means now here when it comes to transition metals, remember on your periodic table, those are the metals within the pit of the periodic table, we're gonna say here if they have a charge of plus two or higher then they will be classified as being acidic. If their charge is less than plus two, then they are classified as neutral. Here we have titanium to bromide. When it breaks up into its ions, it breaks up into titanium two plus plus B r minus. Again we're only focusing on the positive ion for this point here this is a transition metal, it's met the requirement of being of having a minimal charge of two plus because of that, this titanium ion is acidic. Next main group metals, these are metals from groups one A two, A three, A four a basically metals that are not transition metals. For them they have to be plus three or higher in charge in order to be acidic if they are less than plus three than they are neutral. Here we have gallium iodide, So galleons from group three A which explains where this three came from. So it's G A three plus plus the three iodide. Again, we're not focusing on the negative ion at this point, we're just focused on the cat ion. The positive ion that is formed here, gallium is has met the requirement of having a plus three charge or higher. Therefore it is acidic. So for our first two examples, this would help to create an acidic solution. So with this finally we have here positive means. Now a means remember are compounds that contain carbon, nitrogen and hydrogen. So like example, methyl, amine or benzel, amine or their compounds that contain just nitrogen and hydrogen like ammonia or the ammonium ion or hydrazine. Okay, now we're talking about the positively charged ones here positively charged amines are acidic here, we have ammonium nitrate. So it breaks up into the ammonium ion. This represents a positive I mean because it contains just nitrogen, hydrogen. And remember positive amines are automatically acidic technically here this N. 02 minus um would be basic. But again, we're just focusing on the positive ion for this portion. So remember an ionic salt deals with an ionic compound which is composed of a positive ion called a cat ion, and a negative ion called an an ion. At this point we've looked at the requirements to determine if a positive ion is either acidic or neutral, click on to the next video and see how do we gauge if an an ion which is the negative ion is acidic is basic or neutral. So an ions can either be basic or neutral and cat ions can be either acidic or neutral. So keep in mind the rules that we've covered in terms of a cat eye on, click onto the next video to take a look at an ions.

