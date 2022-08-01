Acid Identification

So here we're going to say that the most common feature of an acid is that many possess an H plus ion. This ion itself can be called the hydrogen ion or the hydro ni um ion. Now we're gonna say here when it comes to acids, there are basically two major types that exist here. We're gonna talk about the first one. Here we have binary assets. So binary acids where we have a church plus connected to an electro negative element. Now here we're gonna say that these types of acids lack the element oxygen and they usually possess no medals. The most common type of of these types of particular acids are the halo acids from the name we can tell that they're connected to allergens. So here we have H F Hcl HBR and H I Basically in order to make them. So these are from group seven. We have a church plus and remember group seven day elements, they all have a charge of minus one one. So basically that's how we got these halo acids. Now, other types of binary acids that can occur as well. Group six. So we have S two minus S. C two minus T. E to minus. They also can combine with H plus to give us binary acids. So here the numbers are different within the charges sale they don't cancel out like the halo acids, they crisscross. So this is a church two S. Which is hydro sulfuric acid, hydro celestic acid, hydrochloric acid, these are some of the most common types of halo acids that exists. We also have other ones such as hydro satanic acid. And then here you can have hydro zeke acid or as like acid. So these are the most common types of binary acids that can exist. Just realize here that when it comes to binary acids, you basically have an H plus in front connected to a non metal that is not oxygen. And we're gonna say here again, remember oxygen cannot be part of these types of binary acids and they usually contain no medals either. In the next video, you'll be able to see the second type of acids that are most common. So just click over to the next video and take a look at the second class of acids.

Hide transcripts