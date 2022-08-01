Acid Identification

So here it states which of the following compounds compounds cannot be classified as an acid. Recall that we said assets fall into two categories. We have our binary acids and our oxy acids and both types of acids contain some level of polarity. Now, if we take a look at the first one, we have H two S. E. Well, that's one of the examples we saw for binary acids. That is hydro celestic acid. So that is an asset. So that is out. Next we have H. O. C. N. So we have hydrogen, oxygen and some non metals that there represents an oxy acid. And in fact this is just scion, IQ acid and again, this is hydro Selena acid. Next we have H&3, that is also a binary acid we saw up above. So this is hydro zeke acid. Next we have C three H eight. This compound here is composed of only carbons and hydrogen. So it is by nature non polar. Remember the electro negative difference between carbon and hydrogen is very minimal, so small. In fact that we say it contains non polar bonds. So this is a non polar compound, therefore cannot represent an acid. So here out of all the options choices D would have to be the correct choice. So remember when it comes to these types of acids, we have binary assets which is just a church plus connected to an electro negative element, that electro negative elements. The most common ones are nitrogen phosphorus sulfur or one of the allergens. Selenium, solarium. Remember binary acids do not contain oxygen and they usually possess no metals. Oxy acids are H plus connected to a non metal and oxygen. The non metal and oxygen really is just a poly atomic ion that is connected to that H plus ion. Remember these fundamentals when trying to describe the different types of acids that exist?

