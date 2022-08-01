Polyprotic Bases

Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry9. Polyprotic Acid-Base EquilibriaPolyprotic Acids and Bases

So we've looked at the polyp protic acid form. Now let's look at the poly product based form here we're dealing with a three minus. So we have the potential of absorbing or um accepting three H plus ions. So here we're dealing with the basic form where it has no acidic hydrogen is on it. So here it's going to just accept an H plus from water, thereby creating a che two minus. By doting in H plus away, water itself becomes O. H minus now because we're talking about accepting the first acidic hydrogen. We're dealing with KB one. So he would be h. A 2 -2 times O. H minus, Divided by a three here. We're not gonna deal with H two minus. So with H A two minus um water is now going to donate a second H plus over to it to make it into H two A minus and O H minus. So here we have H two a minus times O. H minus divided by H A two minus. Finally this one that we created can react with a third water molecule to produce these new products times O. H minus Divided by H two A -. So realize here by examining the polyp protic acid form and the polyp product based form. We've gone through a lot of different variations of our polyp product species. So we've gone through the fully pro donated version. These acid form which could have lost an H plus to become a church to a minus that could have continued to lose another H plus to become a church A two minus, and then finally, we have a three minus after it's lost all of its H Plus. This understanding will help us realize the connections between the different forms of these compounds and the different K and K. P values that are associated with them. Click onto the next video to look at the final portion when talking about polyp product species.
