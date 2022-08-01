Polyprotic Dissociation Constants

So now that we've looked at the polyp protic acid form as well as its base form. Let's connect them all together. Now here, as we said that we have the fully pro donated version here, we have our intermediate one. After it's lost its first acidic hydrogen. Then it's lost its second to give us intermediate too. And then we have our basic form here, realized to remove the first acidic hydrogen means that we have K. A. One involved to remove the second is K. Two. And finally to remove the third and last hydrogen is K three. Going the opposite way, adding the first, acidic hydrogen would be KB one Adding the second would be KB two and adding the third would be KB three. So just like die product species, we have overlapping of equilibrium constants. We can see that K one and K B three overlap. So that's why K one times K B three equals kW. Then we have K two times KB two equals kW because they overlap here and then finally we have K three times KB one gives us K. W because they overlap. Finally here. Now when dealing with polyp protic acid, we're gonna say here that when we have the fully protein ated version H three, A or it has all three of its acidic hydrogen, we're gonna treat it as though we would a mono protic acid and use K one when we're dealing with a three minus where it's lost all of its hydrogen. And all we can do is accept the first one. We're gonna treat it as though it's a base and use KB one. Then finally, if we're dealing with intermediate one where it's lost its first acidic hydrogen. We use this equation here to determine the concentration of H plus. So here it's K one times K two times the initial concentration or formal concentration plus K one times K. W divided by K one plus your formal or initial concentration. Recall that this is the same equation we used for the intermediate of a dia product species. But now we're talking about it in terms of the first intermediate of a polyp product or try product species. And then finally here we have our second intermediate form. And since we're talking about removing the second hydrogen to get to this form, we deal with K two times K three times the formal or initial concentration of the species, plus K two times K W Divided by K two plus initial concentration or formal concentration. So remember when we're looking at a polyp product or try product species, we have four possible outcomes when we're dealing with the fully acid form, the fully basic form. And then it's two intermediates. The intermediate forms are easier because we just have to recall the formulas, plug in the values and find our concentrations of H plus with the acid form, we'd have to set up an ice chart and use K one with the base form, we'd have to set up an ice chart and use KB one. So just recall all of these different avenues we can take in order to determine our ph or H plus concentration for each one of these compounds.

Hide transcripts