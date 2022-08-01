Polyprotic Acids

So at this point we've mastered di protic acids and it's onwards towards polyp Roddick acids. Now because of the knowledge gained from looking at di protic acid, we can now apply them to our understanding of polyp Roddick acids here, it says for polyp protic acid which will represent by H three A. Their equations can be illustrated by the examples given below. So with H three A. We're dealing with the fully acidic form of our polyp protocol. In this case try protic acid here, it's gonna give away its first acidic hydrogen to water, thereby creating a che minus and H 30 plus. Because we're talking about removing the first acidic hydrogen, we're dealing with K one here. It's equal to products overreacting so it's H two a minus Times H 30 plus Divided by H three A. This compound here still has acidic hydrogen that can still donate. So it continues onwards and gives another H plus to a second water molecule, creating H A two minus with H +30. Plus. Again, we're dealing with K two Now because we're removing the second acidic hydrogen. So this is a church A two minus times H +30 plus Divided by H two A -. Then finally this species that's created can give away another H plus to a third water molecule to produce a three minus plus H +30 plus. So our equation at the end all be a three minus times H +30 plus over H A two minus now, as we said earlier with dia product species. Remember removing the first acidic hydrogen is the easiest with each sequential hydrogen. Afterward, it becomes harder and harder to remove. So this weak acid will make a small amount of these products because that's the easiest H plus to remove. But then making these products will have very little being formed and with the third phase even less so so less and less products are being formed because it becomes harder and harder to remove the next acidic H plus. So just keep in mind some of the fundamentals when looking at a tri product or polyp protic acid form here, now click onto the next video and see how we tackle polyp product bases.

