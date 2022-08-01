Polyprotic Acid Calculations

So here it says, calculate the equilibrium concentration of phosphoric acid, di hydrogen, phosphate, hydrogen, phosphate, phosphate, and the hydro name ion for 0.35 Mueller of phosphoric acid. All right, So here we're dealing with the tri pro decor polyp protic acid. And that's highlighted by the fact that we have three K values given to us here in this try product or polyp protic acid. We have all three acidic hydrogen. Therefore we know that it's gonna start off as an acid. It will react with water because it's in its acidic form. We know that it's going to donate in H plus to water By doing this. It becomes a church to p. and water becomes H 30. Plus here we're gonna say initial change equilibrium. We know that we're gonna ignore solids and liquids. The initial concentration of this week as it is .35 moller these initially are zero. We're losing the reactant so that we can build up our products, bring down everything. Since we're talking about removing the first acidic hydrogen or donating it to water. We know that we're dealing with K one here, that's equal to our products over our reactant Times H 30 plus, divided by our reactant. Now we plug in the valleys we know for each term. So K one is 7.2 times 10 to the -3. Both. Both of these are X. So that's X squared on top, divided by 0.35 minus X. On the bottom we do the 5% approximation method here. So initial concentration of 50.35 divided by the K one value. We're using when we do that we you should see that you don't get a value greater than 500 because of that. You'll have to keep the minus X here and perform the quadratic formula. So we're just multiplying both sides by .35 -1. So distribute, distribute. When we do that we're gonna get 0.252 minus 7.2 times 10 to the minus three X equals X squared. Our lead term is the X squared since it has the highest power so everything has to be moved over to its side. When we do that we're going to get X squared plus 7.2 times 10 to the minus three X minus 30.252. This represents my A my B and my C. So using the quadratic formula, we're going to have negative .72 times 10 to the -3 plus or minus 7.2 times 10 to the -3 squared -4 times one times negative .0025.2 Divided by two times 1 Here, that's gonna give us negative 7.2 times 10 to the -3 plus or minus .100657 divided by two. Now remember because it's plus or minus, that means we're gonna get two different variables answers for X. So x can equal .0467 moller. Or if you do the negative approach x equals negative .0539 moller realize here that an equilibrium you cannot have a negative value. It's not possible. So that means that this negative X gets dropped out. So that X represents our correct answer. Now we're gonna say at equilibrium H. Three P. 04 equals 40.35 minus X. So plug in the value we just found for X. So that equals .3033 molar at equilibrium H two p. 0. four equals H. 30. Plus because they're both equal X. So their concentrations are .0467 moller. Alright, so so far we've found the concentration for our phosphoric acid are di hydrogen phosphate as well as our hydro nia. My on we still have to figure out for our other compounds. We still have to figure out what our hydrogen phosphate as well as our phosphate ions will be. Now we need to realize at this point, I've created this first intermediate because it still possesses acidic hydrogen, it can continue to donate H plus two other water molecules and that's what's gonna happen. So we're gonna write a new equation now that di hydrogen phosphate will react with a another water molecule. It'll donate an H plus to that new water molecule and therefore become H P. +04 minus plus H +30 plus being created. So we have again, initial change equilibrium. Again, we ignore water because it's a liquid Now, initially H P 04 minus. This is the first time we're seeing this. So initially it's zero at equilibrium. In the previous ice chart, we found out that both your di hydrogen phosphate and your hydro Nehemiah equals X. Which equals this number. So they still equal that number. And now we're creating a new ice chart. So their initial amounts are that number. Now, we're gonna say again, we're still losing reactant here in order to make these products bring down everything. Now, we're gonna say here at this point, since we're dealing with the second acidic hydrogen being removed to create our second intermediate, we're dealing with K two equals products. Products overreact ints coming back up here. Let's look at what K two is, so K. One is 7.2 times 10 to the negative three. K two is 6.3 times 10 to the negative eight. Look at the differences in the powers negative 32 negative eight. Remember I've said before in the past that the first acidic hydrogen is the easiest and each hydrogen afterward becomes harder and harder to remove. Which is why we see a big decrease in our K values. They're different by magnitude of five. What does that mean? Well, that means that H two P. 04 minus although it acts as an acid and donates H plus because it's K two is so small. Very very little product is formed which means it's gonna lose very little of X. Which means that this X. Is so small that it's not gonna really affect the final amount for H. Two P. 04 minus. And therefore it can be ignored. Same thing can be said for H. 30. Plus this plus sex. Because sex is such a small number, it's not gonna really increase the concentration of H. +30. Plus. So it can be ignored this X. We have to keep around because we're looking for the concentration of H. P. H. P. 042 minus. And that's all we have for there. So we need that X. There. So going back again, K. A. Two is 6.3 Times 10 to the -8, plug in what we know. So hydrogen phosphate equals X. Hydro ni um ion is .0467. And then same thing with di hydrogen phosphate, it's also equal to .0467. So what do we see here? We see that these two numbers are the same. So they cancel out. So that means that at equilibrium the concentration of our second intermediate hydrogen phosphate equals X. Which equals K. Two. So it equals 6.3 times 10 to the negative eight Moeller. Alright so we've found basically all of our species except for the last remaining one which is our phosphate ion. So this compound still has on it. Another H. Plus. So it could react with a third mole of water. So we're gonna write yet another equation. So we have now H. P. 042 minus. It's gonna react with our third and final water because we don't have any more H. Pluses to donate after this. So it donates an H. Plus to become P. +043 minus Water becomes H. 30. Plus since we're running out of room. Guys, let me take myself out so we can finish this last portion. Alright, so how do we work this out? We have initial change, equilibrium water is a liquid so it's ignored. This is the first time we're seeing the phosphate ion here. Right? So it's the first time we've seen it. So we know that initially it should be zero because it's the first time it's appearing. Now we found out what our hydrogen phosphate is in the second ice chart, we found out it was equal to X. So this number is what it's starting off with in this new ice chart. Then hydro name ion really hasn't changed because this is what we found out it was equal to in the first ice chart. And again we said that X. Is such a small number, it doesn't really affect its final amount. So it's still this number of .0467. We're still losing reactant to try to make products. So we have that. Alright now we're gonna say we're dealing with K three Which equals p. 0. 4 3 Times H. 30. Plus Divided by h. p. 0. 4 2 Now. This K. three. Let's go up here and see what K. three is. So K three here is uh 4.2 times 10 to the negative 13. It is even smaller than K. One and K two much smaller. Which means that very little product at this point is being formed which means that the minus X. And plus X are even that much smaller and have even less of an impact on my final equilibrium amounts. So what does that mean? So like in the second ice chart that means we can ignore this uh minus X. And we can ignore this plus X. Because they're so small. They're not gonna affect those equilibrium amounts at the end for those two compounds. So we're just gonna plug in what we know. So we saw it was 4.2 times 10 to the negative 13 for K. Three. This is equal to X. H30 plus is .0467 And H Hydrogen phosphate is equal to 6.3 times 10 to the -8. All we have to do at this point is solve for X. And that will represent the equilibrium amount of phosphate ion. Alright, so Multiply both sides by 6.3 times 10 to the -8. So that's gonna give me 2.646 times 10 to the negative 20 equals X times 200.467, Divide both sides now by .0467. And we'll have our X. Variable at the end. So X. Here which represents the concentration of phosphate ion. Because that equilibrium equals acts Equals 5.67 times 10 to the -19 Moller. And what you should realize is, what do you see happening? Well, this was our last acidic compound. It has the smallest K. So it produces a small smallest amount of products, which explains why the phosphate concentration is so small. K. A two is bigger. So we produce slightly more product, which is why the concentration of hydrogen phosphate is equal to this number. And then K. One where we're taking off the first acidic hydrogen is the biggest one of them all. Which is why we have much larger concentrations at the end. So we've determined the concentrations of each one of the compounds asked of us, we determined phosphoric acid, di hydrogen phosphate, hydrogen, phosphate, phosphate and hydro nia. My on this is the approach we have to take. Now they didn't ask us to find ph but we know that H 30 plus is equal to this number here of of 300.467 moller. So all you need to do is take the negative log of that number and you'd have your ph if they asked us to determine the concentration of O. H minus, how could we figure out the concentration of O. H minus? Well, we know what H 30 plus is. So by default we know what O H minus is because remember they're connected by the formula H 30 plus times O H minus equals KW. And remember KW equals 1.0 times 10 to the -14 at 25°C. So just remember the approaches we took for determining the all the concentrations of each species produced when a try product or polyp protic acid is dissociating in solution we lose the first acidic hydrogen to help create our first intermediate. We lose the next acidic hydrogen which deals with K. To help make the second intermediate and then we lose the last acidic hydrogen which deals with K three. To help us find the basic form. Take this same approach whenever asked a question like this and remember go back and take a look at our die product species to see how the two are related because there are similarities between the two. This one just requires an additional step because we're dealing with one extra acidic hydrogen

Hide transcripts