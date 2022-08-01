Polyprotic Acid Calculations 2

here. It says determine the ph of 0.250 molar sodium hydrogen phosphate. They tell us that phosphoric acid contains K one K two and K three. With those respective values. Realize here that they're giving us information on phosphoric acid and we're only doing that because we're gonna have to utilize um one or more of those K values here. We're dealing with sodium hydrogen phosphate. Remember for phosphoric acid, it's a tri product or polyp protic acid. So it's acidic form is H three p 04. When it loses that first acidic hydrogen it becomes H two P 04 minus. When it loses that next one it becomes HP 04 minus two minus and then finally becomes P 043 minus. In this particular question, we're dealing with sodium hydrogen phosphate, which is H P 042 minus that's involved. So we're dealing with intermediate. To remember with the intermediates, we don't have to use any types of ice charts or anything. All we have to recall is the formula to help us determine the concentration of hydro knee um ion for this intermediate two were saying hydrogen ion concentration is equal to the square root of K two times K three times the formal or initial concentration plus K two times K W. The association constant of water divided by K. A two plus formal concentration or initial concentration. All we have to do now is plug these numbers in and we'll find our hydrogen ion concentration. So let's plug these values in 6.2 times 10 to the negative 84.2 times 10 to the negative 13 .250 moller Plus 6.2 times 10 to the -8. 1.0 times 10 to the -14 divided by 6.2 times 10 to the negative eight plus 80.250 moller. When we work out everything within there, it's going to be the square root of 2.852 times 10 to the negative 20. When we take the square root of that H plus equals 1.69 times 10 to the negative 10. Which means that ph is just simply the negative log of that concentration of H plus. So negative log of 1.69 Times 10 to the -10 which gives me 9.77 as the ph for sodium hydrogen phosphate. So, just remember when looking at these poly products species, you have to identify what particular form are you dealing with? Are you dealing with the fully predominated predominated acidic form? Are you dealing with the deep, deep resonated basic form? Are you dealing with one of the intermediate forms? Knowing which form you're dealing with, helps you determine which path to take to figure out what your ph of the solution will be at the end. Now that you've seen this example. Go on to example two and see if you can identify what form we're dealing with. And as a result, what path to take. In order to determine the ph.

