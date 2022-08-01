EDTA Complexes Calculations 1

So here we need to find the concentration of free 10 2 ions in 20.20 Moeller of this E D. T. A complex at a ph of nine. Now, what we have here is we have potassium ion involved. But then this right here has to be S N E D T A two minus. And it's this complex E D T A complex that we're focused on Here for to have a negative two charge overall. That means that 10 Had to have been plus two. was -4. And that's how we got that charge of -2 at the end. We won't pay attention to the potassium which is acting as a spectator ion. So we'll have our initial amount the change and then what we have at equilibrium. So we have 0.20 moller of REDT. A complex. And initially we have zero of these to react ints we're losing some of our E D T A complex in order to create some of these free floating metal ions and E D T. A. We bring down everything. Now, we need to determine what our conditional formation constant will be. So K prime sub F equals alpha. So the portion or fraction of our basic form of E D T A times our formation or stability constant. So we're working here with 9.00 as our Ph. So if we look at our table, we find that the fraction of the basic form of EDTA at a ph of nine comes out to .041. Then if we look at our chart which looks at the metal E. D. T. A complexes and the formation constants connected to them, we'll see that log of K F for sn two plus Is 18.3. So that means K f of sn two plus equals 10 to 18.3. So 10 to 18.3 multiply those two together gives me 18 8.18 times 10 to the six as my conditional formation constant. Now that we have that we can set up our equilibrium expression and solve our missing X variable. So here 8.18 times 10 to the six equals products. Overreact ints. So 60.20 minus X divided by X squared. We're gonna multiply both sides by X squared. So we'll get here 8.18 times 10 to the six X squared equals 60.20 minus x, add everything over to the left side. So here we're gonna have 8.18 times 10 to the six x times X squared Plus X -120. We use the quadratic formula now at this point. So we're gonna say here negative one plus or minus one squared minus four A. C. So four times 8.18 times 10 to the six times negative 60.20 Divided by two times a. So two times 8.18 times 10 to the six. So we're gonna get two possible values for X. But remember it's the positive answer that we're focused on so that's negative one. Plus when I do the functions in here and I take the square root I get 2.558 times 10 to the eight Divided by 1.636 times 10 here to the So that's 16 to the 17. And that should be 16 here as well. All he should be 16. Alright so here so just remember your formation constant actually is to the 16 not to the six. So make that small little correction guys. Alright so then When we plug that in we'll get our answer of X. Being equal to 1.56 times 10 to the -9 moller. This here represents our ex which gives me the concentration of my metal ion which in this case is tend to ion. So just remember these are the steps that we need to take in order to figure out the amount of free floating uh 10 2 ions within this particular question from the examples that we've seen to attempt a practice question that left that's left on the bottom of the page. Once you do come back and see if your final answer matches up with mine

