Buoyancy Calculations 2

here, we're told that a piece of concrete weighs 120 newtons. And when it's fully submerged it's apparent weight is 97 newtons determine the density of the water. If the volume of water displaced is 4200 centimeters cubed. Alright, so remember here that are buoyant buoyant force is f we're gonna say here that are buoyant force is equal to the weight of the water displaced. So that's equal to the density of the liquid itself. We have our volume of the water that is displaced. And then we have G which is our gravitational field strength. Now we're gonna say to figure out our buoyant force, we're gonna say buoyant force F is equal to the actual weight minus the apparent weight. So that's gonna be 100 and 20 newtons minus 97 newtons. Which gives us 23 newtons. So it's gonna be 23 newtons here, we're looking for the density of the liquid. Here, we have the volume of the liquid here, we're gonna have to convert it And that's because of the units of our gravitational field strength, which is 9.8 Newtons divided by kg. So what we're gonna do here is we're gonna convert our volume from centimeters cubed, two m cubed. And that's because remember, a newton is equal to meters times kilograms over second squared because meters are involved, we should change our volume two m. So we're gonna have 4200 centimeters cubed, we're gonna stay here for every one centimeter, it's 10 to the negative two m. Well you want centimeters cubes to cancel out. So we're gonna have to cube this whole thing. But what effect does that really have? That's really saying 4200 centimeters cubed times 10 to the negative six m cubed on top and one centimeters cubed on the bottom. Okay, so that's equal to 4.20 times 10 to the negative three m cubed here. Alright, so now what we're gonna do is we're going to divide both sides here By 4.20 times 10 to negative three m cubed and also the 9.8 newtons over kg. Okay, so do that on both sides here. So this cancels out with this are newton's will cancel out. So at the end we'll get our density Of this liquid as being 558.8 kg over m cubed here. If we wanted to do sick fix. This has if we let's just assume there's a decimal there. Let's say we have a decimal. There will say that has 36 fix. This has two sig figs. Let's say there's a decimal here. This has 466. So if we wanted to. 66 here we can say this is 5.6 times 10 to the two kg over meters cubed. So that'll be the density of our liquid? Remember we know that we're using this version of an equation because we're dealing with a solid object. Um and it's placing in a fluid. And when we're talking about fluids, we're gonna adopt Archimedes principle in order to figure out our answer. If we're dealing with just an analytic being weighed on a typical analytical balance, we all all we have to worry about is air flow, and in that case we'd use the buoyancy equation now that you've seen this example, but to see if you can tackle example to again, as always, if you're stuck, just come back and see how I approach on answering that question.

