Buoyancy Calculations 2

Okay. So here it says the density of propane and odorless hydrocarbon compound used in cooking is 0.9 to two g per milliliter were asked when a sample of it is placed on an analytical balance, a weight of 8.15 times 10 to the eight nanograms is obtained calculate the true mass of propane. All right. So, we're looking for the true mass. So that means we're looking for the mass of an analytic when we're weighing on an analytical balance. So now we're gonna have to use the buoyancy equation. So that is mass. True mass of my object is equal to the mass of it. When it's on the analytical balance, times one minus the density of air divided by the density of water. And then on the bottom we have 1 - the density of air divided by the density of the object or analyze itself. Now, we need to have the mass of the an elite in grams. It's given to us here in nanograms. So, just remember we have 8.15 times 10 to the eight nanograms. For every one nanogram, it's 10 to the negative nine g. So that means that the weight according to the analytical balance is 8.15 times 10 to the -1 g. We're gonna have one minus the density of air, which is 10.12 g per milliliter Divided by the density of water. And here would be 8.0 g per milliliter. Then on the bottom we're gonna divide by 1 - the density of air again. Yeah. And then it's gonna be our the density of the object itself. So here that would be the point 9 to 2 g per milliliter. Like we're told right here. So when I do 1 -1 the density of air divided by the density of water. I'm gonna get here .99985. The density units cancel out. Then we're gonna divide by 1 - the density of air, divided by the density of the object itself, gives me .998698. Now here, we're gonna want to answer to have three significant figures because 8.15 has three significant figures in it. When we do that, we get .81594g. Which at the end gives us .816g as the true mass of my object. Once I've taken into account airflow now finally take a look at the final practice example that's left on the bottom of the page. Attempt to do it on your own. But again, as always if you get stuck, don't worry, just come back and take a look at how I approach on answering that practice question. Mhm

Hide transcripts