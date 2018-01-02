Buoyancy in Fluid

in this video, we're taking a look at buoyancy within fluids. Now, when we're taking into account buoyancy within fluids, we're looking at Archimedes principle, which states that the buoyancy force, so that's the upward force acting upon an object um is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. So buoyancy force equals weight of liquid displaced. Remember when we're trying to place an object within water, there are three scenarios that are possible. We could have one scenario where the object itself floats on top of the water partially or or like nearly um completely floats on water. We have one where it is exactly in the middle and then one where it sinks all the way to the bottom. So these are three scenarios Now, remember, ultimately, and objects buoyancy within a fluid is determined by its density. So, in the first object, we can say here that P. W. Represents the density of water, right? And P. A. Represents the objects density here, the object is floating on the water. That's because the density of the water must be greater than the density of the object. In this one, it's floating directly in the middle of the fluid. In this case they must be equal to each other. So density of water equals the density of the object. We would coin this neutral buoyancy and then finally the object sinks all the way down to the bottom, that's because the density of water must be less than the density of the object. When we're dealing with Archimedes principle. The equation that we're dealing with is f, which is the force of the of the uh of the object or the actually the buoyancy force? The upward force, sorry, equals mass Equals mass of the liquid times gravitational field strength. So that's just acceleration due to gravity. So that's 9.8 m over second squared And that equals the density of the liquid times the volume of the liquid displaced. And again, we have the gravity due to acceleration 9.8 m over second squared. Now, in each of these objects, we always have two forces at work. We have the force that's pushing up. So this is our force due to the to the buoyancy force. And then you have another force due to gravity. Those are the two forces acting upon these objects here. When it's floating on the surface, we'd say that the force, the buoyancy force is equal to the gravitational force in this one where it's exactly equal in the middle. We would say in this case that the buoyancy force must be greater than the gravitational force. And lastly, when it's sunken all the way down to the bottom, the force that's pushing it down acting upon it, the gravitational force must be greater. So again, we have two scenarios happening here where we can look at the density of the object versus the density of the water, which ultimately determines the buoyancy of the object overall. And then we can take into account the forces at work. Remember the buoyancy force is always the force that's pushing upward, trying to cause the object to float, and it fights against gravity, which pushes downward. So important to remember the Archimedes principle, which will be utilizing when answering questions, dealing with objects suspended in fluid, and then understanding the relationship between the density of the objects. As we work more and more towards Archimedes principles, we'll take a look at examples. So on the one below, we're dealing with the typical Archimedes principle type of question. Click on the following video to see how I approach that question. Yeah.

