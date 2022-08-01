Buoyancy Calculations

here, we're told that we have a small crystal of sucrose and it has a mass of 5.345 mg. We're told that the dimensions of the box like crystal were 2.20 millimeters by 1.36 millimeters by 1.12 millimeters. Where asked what is the density of the sucrose crystal expressed in grams per milliliter. So we want our density in grams per middle leader. So what we're gonna do first is we're gonna convert the milligrams given to us into g. So that's 5.345 mg. We're gonna stay here for every one mg. We have 10 to the negative three, That's 5.345 times 10 to the -3 g. So we're gonna put that here up top. Now we need to figure out our volume, we need milliliters. We'll realize here that they give us millimeters here on the bottom. And if we multiply all three together, that's gonna give me millimeters cubed. Also remember that if we can get centimeters cubed, that a centimeter cubed is equal to a millimeter millimeter. So what we're gonna do here is we're gonna multiply those dimensions altogether to get millimeters cubed, convert that to centimeters cubed. And that will represent the mls that we need at the end for our density. So we have 2.20 millimeters times 1.36 millimeters times 1.12 millimeters Together. They give me 3.35104 mm cubed. All we have to do now is convert millimeters cube two centimeters cubed, Remember the conversion is one centimeter is equal to 10 millimeters. Those millimeters can't cancel with the centimeters to millimeters cube. So I'm gonna keep the entire thing. So that's gonna give me 3.35104 mm cubed. one cubed is just one 10 Cubed is 1000. So here those cancel out. So we'll get cm cubed which is the same thing as ml. So that comes out to 3.35104 times 10 to the -3 middle leaders. So when we punch that in we get 1.595 grams per milliliter. Which if we want three sig figs we get 1.60 g per milliliter of this box like crystal and its density. So take this approach and what we've learned thus far And see if you can attempt a practice question here on the bottom. Again attempted on your own. If you get stuck, just come back to the next video and see how I approach answering that question. Good luck guys.

