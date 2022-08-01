Buoyancy in Fluid

Okay here in this question it says a wooden block with measurements of 0.15 by 0.44 by 0.56 m is afloat on a lake. If it is submerged by 0.31 m. What is its mass? Alright, so here it's telling us that it is a float so it's floating on the lake. That tells me that force buoyancy force is equal to mass times the gravitational field strength. If they had said that it was that neutral buoyancy then we'd say that the buoyancy force would be greater than mass times gravity. And if it had sunken to the bottom then that would mean that the force, the buoyancy force would be less than mass times gravity. Yeah, again because it's floating we're gonna say they're equal to each other. Remember here that force would then equal volume of water displaced. Which is why we continue and say that this equals the density of the liquid times the volume of the liquid displaced times. Again, gravitational field strength, this portion I'm gonna bring down so mass equals gravity. Mass times gravity equals density times volume times gravity. Both of them have the same gravity involved. So you can just eliminate that. So the equation I'm gonna use is gonna simply become mass equals density, times volume here. Alright, so we have length times length, times length length Q will give me volume. So volume equals .15 m Times .44m times .56 m. So when I multiply all those together I get .03696 m cubed here. The density of the liquid which is water is just one g per millimeter. But here I have meters cubed. I'm gonna have to convert meters cubed into centimeters cubed because remember a centimeters cubed is equal to a middle leader. So we're gonna put meters here on the bottom centimeters here on top one, senti is 10 to the negative two. We have to cube this entire thing that the meters cubes can cancel out. And I'll have centimeters cubed at the end. So when I work that out, it really means that I have 0.3696 m cubed. Times one centimeters cubed over 10 to the negative six m cubed. So that's gonna give me 36960 centimeters cubed. Take that and plug it in here. 36960 centimeters cubed. And what happens here is male leaders and centimeters cubes cancel out. So at the end I'll have the mass as 36,960 g. So that would be our answer. In terms of this question again, you have to determine is the object sinking floating or is it neutral buoyancy To determine which version of force equals two greater than or less than mass times gravity. From there we're able to isolate the one variable that we needed at the end which is mass. So continue onward. And looking at examples where we're dealing with buoyancy, whether it be in air or whether it be within fluids. When it's dealing with air, we have to take into account air flow. That's when we use the buoyancy equation to find the true mass. In this set of questions, we're dealing with buoyancy in fluids. In that way we'd have to use the Archimedes principle. So remember the distinction between the two forms of buoyancy, whether it's in air or whether it's in a fluid.

