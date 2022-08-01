Buffer Synthesis Calculations 2

So for this question it states you are asked to go into the lab and prepare a solution with a ph of 6.40 plus or minus 0.2, which weak acid would be the best choice. Alright, so for a question like this when they're giving you a ph or in this case a range for the ph and they're asking, what's the best buffer to use? They're really asking you what's the most ideal buffer you can use for this ph and remember the word ideal when it comes to a buffer means that our weak acid and our conjugate base concentrations are basically equal to one another. And if we're dealing with a buffer, think of the Henderson Hasselbach equation, P H equals P K A plus log of conjugate base over weak acid. Now if they are equal to each other weak acid and conjugate base then this here will equal one. and remember log of one Equals zero. So this drops out. So when we have an ideal buffer ph equals P K. A. Now remember that P K A. Just means negative log of K. A. And what we're gonna do here is we're gonna divide both sides by -1. So negative P H equals log of K. A. If I take the anti log of both sides, this becomes 10 to the negative ph and then this log cancels out when I do the anti log of that side and just is left with K. A. So K. A equals 10 to the negative ph this is the equation we rely upon with this equation here, we can take the ph plug it in to get a K A value. The weak acid with the closest K value to our answer would be the most ideal buffer to use at a ph of 6.40. So when I do that I get 3.9, 8 times 10 to the -7. The closest K value that I see to that is the first one carbonic acid. Now realize that R K a is not exactly 4.2 times 10 to the negative seven. That's because we have levels of uncertainty there. Remember it's plus or minus 70.2 but the K s are far enough apart that I know for sure this is the correct answer because the other ones are off by magnitudes. So just remember when they're asking you to find the best buffer to operate at a certain ph they're really asking you to think of this relationship because for an ideal buffer ph equals P K A. If you can't quite remember that formula. What you could have also done is you could have taken the negative log of every single K A to get a p K. And since p K equals P H. For an ideal buffer, you will just look for which P K A is closer to the given ph this would still give you option A is the best answer. But use that method, if you can't remember this particular equation and how it relates to an ideal buffer now that you've seen this, see if you can do example to left on the bottom of the page. When you're done, come back and see how I approach that same question to get my answer.

