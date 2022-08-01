Buffer Synthesis Calculations 2

So here it says calculate the ph of a solution made by mixing 8.627 g of sodium baton await and enough 0.45 to moller butin OIC acid which is the formula H. C. 48702. To make 250 ml of solution here we're told the K. A. Button OIC acid is 1.5 times 10 to the negative five. All right. So we have butin OIC acid and this particular asset has a K. A. Less than one. So, we know it's a weak acid and then we have a second compound sodium utan await recognize that the names are very similar. That that's because sodium you tanouye represents the conjugate base form of the acid. Now we need to know what the conjugate base looks like in order to determine its moles because I need to use the Henderson Hasselbach equation P. H. Equals P. K. A. Plus log of conjugate base over weak acid. We already have the K. A. And we have volume and polarity of my weak acid from that I can find millie moles or moles here. I'll just use moles. So we have .250 L multiplied by .45 to moller Gives me .113 moles a beauty like acid. So we have the bottom portion here. Now realize what am I missing. I'm missing the moles of my conjugate base. I need to know what sodium baton away looks like. Remember the conjugate base looks just like the weak acid except it has one less hydrogen present it lost an H. Plus to become the conjugate base. Usually the H plus that is lost is replaced with a metal What metal? In this case, sodium? So butin OIC acid has this formula. So sodium you Tana weight would be n. a. c four H 702. We've lost that H plus and replaced it with an N. A. Here. When you add up the one sodium four carbons, seven hydrogen and two oxygen's from their atomic masses on the periodic table, you'll get the combined mass of sodium. Utan await as being 110.87 g per mole. So that's the weight of that compound from this will be able to change the g of it that we have into moles. So I have 8.6-7 g. And I'm gonna say for every one mole of it, We have 100 and 10.087 g of it. So that equals .078366 moles of my conjugate base. So take those molds and plug it into the Henderson, Hasselbach equation. And then when we plug all that in we'll get approximately 4.66 for the ph making e the closest and most um correct answer out of the options given. So just realizing this question, we have beauty in OIC acid and we have a cave less than one. So we know it's the weak acid. Then sodium you tanouye has a similar name, so they must share some type of relationship with each other. The fact that a medal is involved with it must mean it's the conjugate base. The H plus was lost and replaced by that group, won a medal to give us the conjugate base. Knowing all this allowed us to use the Henderson Hasselbach equation to find our final ph.

