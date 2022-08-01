Buffer Synthesis Calculations 1

So here it says calculate the ph of a solution formed by mixing 130 mls of 1300.300 moller ethyl amine solution with 70 mls of a 700.500 moller ethel ammonium solution here were given the KB of ethyl amine as being 5.0 times 10 to the negative four. Alright realize here, what do we have? Well, we have here a neutral amine compound, A neutral mean represents a weak base and here we have an extra hydrogen present. That's why it has a positive charge and we gain an extra hydrogen. So this represents its conjugate acid. You could also say that a positive amine represents a weak acid and therefore this has one less H plus this represents its conjugate base. So whether you're looking at looking at it as weak base and conjugate acid or weak acid and conjugate base. Both pairs are saying that we have a buffer. So we know we have a buffer. So we should rely on the Henderson Hasselbach equation. So P H equals P K A plus log of conjugate base over weak acid. Now here P K is just the negative log of K A. But we don't have K. We have K B. So we have to convert K B to K A. So we're gonna say here K A times KB equals are constant KW we're looking for a K A K b is 5.0 times 10 to the negative four Kw 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14. Remember kw is temperature dependent. But if no temperature is given, we assume it's 25 degrees Celsius and therefore Kw is this number of 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14, Divide both sides by 5.0 times 10 to the -4. That'll give me my K. A. So negative log. And when we plug that in my K. Is 2.0 times 10 to the negative 11 plus log of. All right. So my conjugate base is this ethyl amine? Remember in the previous video I said that you could do moles equals leaders, times more clarity. Or we could do millie moles equals milliliters, times more clarity, proportionally. Nothing really changes. So you can use either method. So we're gonna keep it in Ml so we can see how we get millie moles. So multiply these two numbers together because of means multiply. So when I do that I'm gonna get 39 millie moles of ethel um of salome and then I multiply 70 mls times 700.500 moller. So that's gonna give me 35 million moles. So I'll get that amount 35 million moles of ethyl ammonium ion. So then when I punch that into my calculator you should get back 10.75 as the ph for this buffer solution. So just remember in questions like this you should be able to spot. Do you have a buffer in any capacity. If you do then you should use the Henderson Hasselbach equation using that is the quick way of getting the ph for your buffer solution. Now that you've seen this look to see, can you answer the practice question left here on the bottom? Don't worry. If you get stuck as always, click on the next video and see how I approach that same exact practice question.

Hide transcripts