So the last idea behind a good effective buffers. Pretty simple here we're going to see the more concentrated the weak acid and conjugate base. The components of a buffer then the better the buffer can counteract the strong acid, strong base added. Remember if I had strong acid, my conjugate base steps up to neutralize it. If I had strong base then my weak acid steps up to neutralize it. We call this buffer capacity. So basically the larger the amount of weak acid and conjugate base you start with, the better and longer they're able to combat against strong acid and strong base that you're adding. So here we have our first buffer amount where one molar of each versus we have .01 molar of these. Both represent buffers because both have equal amounts of both weak acid and conjugate base. And in fact when you're weak acid is equal to your conjugate base amount we say that this is called an ideal buffer. Remember they can be different by up to a magnitude of 10 but if they're exactly the same, that's great. But the first combination is better because the numbers are much larger which means they'll be better able to combat longer larger amount of strong acid and strong base being added. So remember an ideal buffer is when they're equal in amount But they can be up to a difference of 10 from one another. And remember a buffer itself is just a weak acid and its conjugate base. Now that we've talked about what a buffer is, click on to the next series of videos to learn about how exactly can we create a buffer?

