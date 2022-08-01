Buffer Synthesis

so we know that a buffer is a weak acid and its conjugate base. Once you have a buffer you can easily calculate the ph of your solution by relying on the Henderson Hasselbach equation. So here are Henderson Hasselbach equation as P H equals P. K. A. Plus log of your conjugate base over the weak acid. Now the units that you can place in here are either polarity or moles, it's really just based on the information provided and those are the two most common units used for this particular equation, realize here that we're only talking about one P. K. A. So this relies on a mono product buffer. Remember we have di product and polly protic acid that exists. So they also have their own set of Henderson Hasselbach equations that we'll discuss later on for now we're just focused on mono product acids and their conjugate bases. Now, like we said, we know that a buffer is a weak acid and its conjugate base, realize that there are three different ways we can create any buffer. So if we take a look the first way is pretty explanatory, it's pretty obvious to make a buffer, we mix some weak acid and its conjugate base. Okay, so we have a weak acid and its conjugate base in this case a buffer is most ideal when both components are highly concentrated because remember better buffer capacity when it's more concentrated and equal to one another. So it'll fit within the buffer range. So highly concentrated buffer with equal amounts of both, weak acid and conjugate base represents an ideal buffer. Now here we have 0.10 moller of hipaa Cloris acid with 0.10 moller of sodium hypochlorite here it's an ideal buffer because both are equal in amount. Now. The other two ways may not be as obvious in the creation of a buffer. The second way to make a buffer is to mix strong acid and conjugate base. Not its conjugate base, but the conjugate base of a weak acid. In this case the strong species mixing with the weak species Has to be lower an amount. So here my strong thing has to be there has to be less of it. The week species must be higher in amount, whether that amount is in moles or in polarity. The weak conjugate base has to be higher in amount. So here we have one molar of hydrochloric acid which is a strong acid. And here we have 1.25 molar of Ammonia which is a weak base. The week basis hire an amount. Therefore a buffer has been created Later on. We'll talk about hydration of buffers and we'll see why this is why does this help to create a buffer. Now for the second one we have 1.50 moller of hydrochloric acid but we still only have 1.25 molar of ammonia. In this case the strong acid is greater in amount. Therefore no buffer has been created because there is an excess of strong acid. It does not allow the formation of a buffer because it completely destroys all of this base here. Next we're going to say the last way to make a buffer is mixing a strong base with a weak acid. So again in this case we have something weak and strong mixing and again whatever is weak in this case the weak acid has to be higher in amount. So the weak species again must be higher an amount. So the same basic logic as we saw before. But now instead of polarity we're looking at moles which again we can use polarity or moles to fit our understanding of what's going on. If we look at the first one we have 1.50 moles of nitrous acid versus 1.25 moles of sodium hydroxide. The weak acid is hire an amount. Therefore a buffer can be created and then below it are strong base now though is hire an amount so no buffer can be created because this weak acid component is totally destroyed by the excess strong base. And if you need if you want a buffer you need to have some weak acid and you need to have conjugate base. All of this has been destroyed. So remember a buffer itself is a weak acid and its conjugate base and when it comes to the formation of a buffer there are three routes we can take, one is the obvious weak acid and its conjugate base and then the other two not so obvious, mixing something weak with something strong. In those last two cases, whatever is weak must be greater in amount, whether that's in polarity or whether that's in moles.

