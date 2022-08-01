Buffer Synthesis Calculations 1

So here it states which of the following compounds can result in the formation of a buffer. Now remember with buffer creation there are three methods we can use So method one we can have weak acid and its conjugate base in this situation. Remember they have to operate within a buffer range. The difference between them cannot exceed a magnitude of 10 next to make a buffer. We could use weak acid plus strong base in this case we have something week with something strong. So remember in this situation whatever is weak has to be higher in amount. And then finally the third way we can make a buffer is to react a strong acid plus a weak base. Again we have something weak with something strong. So again whatever is weak must be higher an amount. Now in this question we're dealing with volumes and polarity. Remember polarity itself equals moles over leaders. And if you multiply both sides by leaders we'll see that moles equals leaders times more clarity. Hear the word of when it's in between two numbers means multiply. So if I were to change the mls into leaders and multiply them by the polarity, I can get moles to do that. We would just divide all the mls by 1000 and we would have leaders. But this being analytical you could also keep them as middle leaders and multiplied by polarity. And in that case you'd be dealing with millie moles. Now remember we're dealing with small amounts of solutions and compounds. So it's not uncommon to see Milly moles pop up from time to time. So you can use either method and you'll get the same number proportionally here, I'll just change them to leaders and multiplied by malaria to get moles. So when I do that for the first one I get .0075 moles. So here we have chlorate acid which represents a strong acid. And here we have methyl amine, it's an amine, it has carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen. It's a weak base. And here we have .005 moles here. Unfortunately, we do not have a buffer because again, when it's weak and strong, the weak species must be higher an amount in order for a buffer to be created here, the strong acid is hire an amount. So no buffer is created next here we have When we divide by 1000 multiplied by modularity, we get .0025 moles of a weak acid. And then here we get .004 moles of a strong acid. I'm a strong base. Now, H two S. 03 is sulfurous acid. It's a dye protic acid. But remember it's a weak acid to begin with. And even if it were a strong acid like H two S 04, only the first acidic hydrogen would be strong. The next one would be very weak. I'm telling you this because although it has two acidic hydrogen, we would not double the polarity here because when it comes to die a protic acids at best. The first hydrogen could be strong like sulfuric acid or in this case both will be weak. So there's no point in multiplying the concentration times too. So it just stays that number. Again, a strong species is hire an amount. So this is not a buffer. Next we have .005 moles. NH four cl represents an ionic salt. It breaks up into n H four positive and cl minus cl minus comes from a strong acid. So it is neutral. NH four positive is a positive amine. So it's a weak acid. So this salt is a weak acid. And then here we have strong team hydroxide. This is a strong base because we have a group to a metal with o h minus remember strong bases when they ayan eyes. Each hydroxide is of equal strength. And because each hydroxide is of equal strength, that means that I have to take into account both of them, which means I'd have to double This concentration because there are two of them. And so here I would also have .005 moles of a strong base. Now remember when it's weak and strong, the weak must be higher an amount here, it's equal to the strong acid to the strong base. So does not make a buffer. The weak must be higher an amount. Then finally we have divide this by 1000 multiplied by 10000.20 Moeller gives me 0.10 moles of H F, which is a weak acid. And then here 40 mls I divide by 1000 multiplied by polarity gives me 10000.80 moles of a strong base. Here, the weak species is higher than the strong species, so this will make a buffer. So remember, a buffer is weak acid and conjugate base. And when it comes to the formation of a buffer, these are three methods to do so.

