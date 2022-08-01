Diprotic Acid Titrations Calculations 2

So, carbonic acid is a die protic acid that associates losing its two protons to create bicarbonate and carbonate ion according to the following reactions given below. So here we have carbonic acid, which breaks up into bicarbonate ion and hydro nia. My on. We know that in reality it's really just the carbonic acid donating an H plus to water to form H +30 plus. But here we just have a simplified view of it that bicarbonate that forms can further um dissociate to form or carbonate ion and another hydro knee um, ion. Now we say here as a dye protic acid system, it has to dissociation constants that of P K one and K two. For the two steps in the reaction, you titrate 50 ml solution of 500.50 moller carbonic acid with one molar solution of sodium hydroxide. Now here it says, what would be the expected ph after the addition of 35 mls of the N A O h tightened so we know that the title is the strong species within our tight rations. Hey, we're gonna say, em acid times v acid equals m base times the equivalent volume of our tight trend. So here we're gonna plug in the numbers that we know ml equals one molar and we're looking for the equivalent volume, Divide both sides by one Moeller. So here my equivalent volume equals 50 ml. And then we'd say here, actually my equivalent volume one is equal to 25 mL. And my equivalent volume two is equal to 50 mL. So we need 25 mls to get to our first equivalence point and were given 35 mls. So we're dealing with calculations after the first equivalence point. So after The 1st equivalence point, so that means that we're dealing with bicarbonate ion, basically helping to create carbonate ion. So here we're going to have H C 03 minus plus an A. O. H. It's gonna create carbonate ion plus water. We don't care about the sodium, it's just gonna act as a spectator ion. Again, remember after the first equivalence point, we need the excess moles of our tie Trent. Right? So we needed only 25 mls but we have 35 mls. So we have an excess of 20 of 10 mls of N A. O H multiplied times its polarity to find our milly moles. So here, that would give us 10 million moles. Then here, remember, the amount of bicarbonate that we have is equal to the moles. The total moles of our carbonic acid. So here, that would be 25 million moles. Here, we ignore water. We have zero of this. The smaller millie moles would subtract from the larger millie moles. So we have 15 million moles zero and then we'd have 10 million moles here. So at the end we'd have weak acid and some conjugate base. So we'd have a buffer. Remember we're talking about removing the second acidic hydrogen form carbonate ion. That means we're dealing with K A two and therefore P K two. So PH equals PKA two plus log off conjugate base over weak acid. So that's 10.30 plus log of my conjugate base, which is 10 million moles, Divided by 15 million moles of my weak acid. We casted form. So here that would give me a ph equal to 10.12. So like all the examples we've seen thus far, we know that we have to determine where exactly within our tie Trish in our calculations are leading us. So here we're dealing with calculations after the first equivalence point, knowing that we have to start up stoking metric relationship between the reacting compounds. Right now, we realize that if we're before the first equivalence point, then we're gonna form a buffer. All we have to do is figure out the amount of conjugate base and weak acid remaining. And from there determine the ph by using the Henderson Hasselbach equation

Hide transcripts