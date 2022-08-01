Diprotic Acid Titrations

with the titillation of a dia protic acid. We now have to keep in mind the existence of two equivalents points as well as all the equations as well as calculations involved between those two. So, if we take a look here, we're gonna say, we as always we should determine what the equivalent volume will be. In terms of our titrate here are die protic acid will serve as the analytics and our strong base will serve as the tightrope. And because we have the existence of two equivalents points, we're gonna have to find two equivalent volumes. So we're gonna stay here first. That molar itty of my acid times volume of my acid equals polarity of the base times the first equivalence point when we input the values we have 0.0.100 moller Times 100 MLS Equals .050 moller times the first equivalence point Divide both sides here by .050 Moller. So our first equivalent volume would be 200 ml. So that's how much it takes to get to the first equivalence point. And to get to the second equivalence point, we would just need another 200 ml. So we would need 400 ml total to get to the second equivalence point. All right now, before we added any strong base, we essentially just have a week dia protic acid with the weak die protic acid. We have to employ the use of an ice chart from that information, we can set up our equilibrium expression now with these first point in our before we get to our real hydration. We're dealing with the removal of the first acidic hydrogen. So this first acidic hydrogen from our sulfurous acid solution will be donated to water will create by isil fight as a product as well as H 30 plus. Because we're talking about removing the first H plus ion, that means we're dealing with K. A. One K. one for sulfuric acid is equal to 1.6 times 10 to the -2. We'd use that K. A. Value here within our equilibrium expression. Now remember we can always do the 5% approximation method to see can I ignore the minus X. Within my equilibrium expression? You would take the initial concentration of your week die protic acid which is 50.100 moller. And you divide it by the K. That we're using which is 1.6 times 10 to the negative two. If you do that, you'll find that this ratio is not greater than 500. Therefore you would not be able to ignore this minus X. We would keep the minus X. And as a result have to use the quadratic formula to solve for X itself, Once you use the quadratic formula, you would find that X equals .032792 Molar. Once you have that value for H plus you can just take the negative log and from that you can find the ph which is 1.48. So just remember at this point the thai tradition technically hasn't begun yet. Once we start adding our strong base to our sulfurous acid solution, then our titrate, asian is can commence. And we're gonna have to be aware of where Exactly within the tight rations are we dealing with, calculate, are we dealing with at the equivalence point before the equivalence point or after the equivalence point? And since there's two of them, it becomes even more complex, click onto the next video and see what happens when we start to add k O H two R sulfurous acid solution.

