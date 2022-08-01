Fractional Concentrations Calculations 1

So here it tells us to calculate the concentration of the acidic form for 0.230 moller tart acid When the ph is 6.0 were given to p. K. Values. So P K one equals three and p K two equals 4.34. Since they're telling us to calculate the concentration will assume that this number here must be the formal concentration of my dia protic acid. So we're gonna say here that the concentration of my dia protic acid equals the fraction of my dia protic acid times the formal concentration of my dia protic acid. This translates to H plus squared times the formal concentration of my acid divided by H plus squared plus H plus times K. One plus K. Two times K one times K two. Remember here that H plus is equal to 10 to the negative ph So equals 10 to the negative six K. A one equals 10 to the negative p. K. One So equals 10 to the negative three and K two equals 10 to the negative p. K. Two. So it equals 10 to the negative 4.34. All we do now is we insert our values so H plus squared so that's 10 to the negative six squared times the formal concentration divided by H plus squared plus H plus times K. One which is 10 to the negative three plus 10 to the negative three Times 10 to the -4.34. When we figure out what the values for top and bottom we get 2.30 times 10 to the negative 13 divided by 4.67098 times 10 to the negative eight. So that gives me a fraction of or concentration of 4.92 times 10 to the negative six moller. So our concentration here is incredibly small because with our die protic acid, we'd have the acidic form. We'd have the intermediate form and we have the basic form Here, Ph would equal PK one And here PHOPK two Here at PK two. It is equal to 4.34. That's when we would have approximately 50% of the basic form and 50% of the intermediate form. Our ph is even higher than that. It's at six. So, we'd have a majority of my solution composed of the basic form. The intermediate form will form the second most amount. And because the acidic form is at 50% around a ph of three, we'd expect very little of it when the ph is all the way up to six. So, what this shows us is that although the ph is incredibly high, we never totally get rid of all of our acidic form, they'll still be small amounts of it present within our solution. They'll just be incredibly small. Small amounts. That explains why our concentration here is times 10 to the negative six Mohler. The other two would be much greater in amount because the ph again is at six. And at ph 4.34, we'd have 50% of both of these. Since the ph is greater than six, the majority of our solution exists in the basic form. So remember the formulas that are associated with each one of the forms for Dia product system. And remember what our peaches telling us? It's giving us basically the fraction distribution between the three different forms for my di product species.

