Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
66
33
3\sqrt3
6\sqrt6
Master Product Rule of Radicals with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}}
x236\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}}
t83\sqrt[3]{\frac{t}{8}}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\frac{\sqrt{75}}{\sqrt3}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\sqrt6\cdot\sqrt5
5x⋅7y\sqrt{5x}\cdot\sqrt{7y}
7m24⋅2n4\sqrt[4]{7m^2}\cdot\sqrt[4]{2n}
8⋅23\sqrt8\cdot\sqrt[3]{2}