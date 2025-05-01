Patricia has meters of fencing to make a rectangular garden in her backyard. She wants the length to be meters more than the width. Complete steps & of the word problem solving process to set up an equation Patricia could use to find the width of her rectangular fence.
Multiple Choice
Find the unknown number.
If half of a number is added to , the result is the same as subtracting from the number.
A
−51
B
−1
C
1
D
−53
1
Let the unknown number be represented by the variable \(x\).
Translate the problem statement into an equation: "If half of a number is added to two fifths, the result is the same as subtracting one tenth from the number." This can be written as: \(\frac{1}{2}x + \frac{2}{5} = x - \frac{1}{10}\).
To solve for \(x\), first get all terms involving \(x\) on one side and constants on the other side. Subtract \(\frac{1}{2}x\) from both sides to isolate \(x\) terms: \(\frac{2}{5} = x - \frac{1}{10} - \frac{1}{2}x\).
Combine like terms on the right side: \(x - \frac{1}{2}x\) simplifies to \(\frac{1}{2}x\), so the equation becomes \(\frac{2}{5} = \frac{1}{2}x - \frac{1}{10}\).
Next, add \(\frac{1}{10}\) to both sides to isolate the \(x\) term: \(\frac{2}{5} + \frac{1}{10} = \frac{1}{2}x\). Then, combine the fractions on the left side by finding a common denominator before solving for \(x\).
