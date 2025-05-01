An economist is evaluating how frequently the U.S. inflation rate exceeds the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2% per y r ≈ 0.17 % yr\thickapprox0.17\% per month. The economist finds that in 34 of the 48 sampled months, the monthly inflation rate did exceed 0.17 % 0.17\% .

Make a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the true proportion of months in which the inflation rate exceeds the target.