An economist is evaluating how frequently the U.S. inflation rate exceeds the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2% per y r ≈ 0.17 % yr\thickapprox0.17\% yr ≈ 0.17% per month. The economist finds that in 34 of the 48 sampled months, the monthly inflation rate did exceed 0.17 % 0.17\% 0.17% .

Under stable conditions the inflation rate should not exceed the target more than 20 % 20\% of the time. Can the economist conclude that inflation has exceeded the target more than 20 % 20\% ?