- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
An economist is evaluating how frequently the U.S. inflation rate exceeds the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2% per yr≈0.17% per month. The economist finds that in 34 of the 48 sampled months, the monthly inflation rate did exceed 0.17%.
Under stable conditions the inflation rate should not exceed the target more than of the time. Can the economist conclude that inflation has exceeded the target more than ?
A
No since is in (0.61,0.75).
B
Yes since is not in (0.58,0.84).
C
No since 0.2 is not in (0.58,0.84).
D
Yes since 0.2 is in (0.61,0.75).
