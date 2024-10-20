Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
You want to make a 97% confidence interval for the population proportion of people between 20−30 years old who have gotten a speeding ticket in the past 2 years. A prior study found that 26% of people between 20−30 years old have received a speeding ticket in the last year. If you want your estimate to be accurate within 3% of the true population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?
A
1007
B
1006
C
579
D
1309
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components needed for calculating the sample size for a confidence interval: the desired confidence level, the margin of error, and the estimated proportion from a prior study.
The formula for calculating the sample size for a proportion is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><msup><mi>z</mi><mn>2</mn></msup><mi>p</mi><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><msup><mi>E</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>z</mi></math> is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>p</mi></math> is the estimated proportion, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi></math> is the margin of error.
For a 97% confidence level, find the z-score. This can be done using a standard normal distribution table or calculator. The z-score for 97% confidence is approximately 2.17.
Substitute the values into the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>p</mi></math> = 0.26 (from the prior study), <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi></math> = 0.03 (desired margin of error), and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>z</mi></math> = 2.17.
Calculate the sample size using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><msup><mn>2.17</mn><mn>2</mn></msup><mo>×</mo><mn>0.26</mn><mo>×</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>0.26</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow><msup><mn>0.03</mn><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>. This will give you the minimum sample size needed.
