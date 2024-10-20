Multiple Choice

You want to make a ﻿ 97 % 97\% 97% ﻿ confidence interval for the population proportion of people between ﻿ 20 − 30 20-30 20 − 30 ﻿ years old who have gotten a speeding ticket in the past ﻿ 2 2 2 ﻿ years. A prior study found that ﻿ 26 % 26\% 26% ﻿ of people between ﻿ 20 − 30 20-30 20 − 30 ﻿ years old have received a speeding ticket in the last year. If you want your estimate to be accurate within ﻿ 3 % 3\% 3% ﻿ of the true population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?