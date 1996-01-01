Related Rates Calculator

Step 1 — Draw and label a diagram. Identify all quantities that change with time. Label them with variables.

Step 2 — Write the geometric equation that relates the variables (Pythagorean theorem, volume formula, similar triangles, etc.).

Step 3 — Differentiate both sides with respect to t using implicit differentiation. Every variable that changes with time gets a d/dt derivative.

Step 4 — Substitute the known values — the current measurements and the known rate — into the differentiated equation.

Step 5 — Solve for the unknown rate and state the answer with correct sign and units.