Related Rates Calculator
Choose a classic related rates scenario, enter your values, and get a complete 5-step solution — with an animated diagram showing exactly how the quantities change together, and a clear explanation of every differentiation step.
Background
Related rates problems ask: if two quantities are related by an equation, and one is changing at a known rate, how fast is the other changing? The key is implicit differentiation with respect to time t — every variable that changes with time gets a derivative, giving you an equation that relates the rates of change directly.
How to use this calculator
- Choose the scenario that matches your problem — each one has a specific geometric setup and formula.
- Enter the known values: the current measurements and the known rate of change.
- Click Calculate to see the animated diagram, the 5-step solution, and the unknown rate of change.
- Use the quick example chips to load classic textbook problems instantly.
The 5-step method for every related rates problem
Step 1 — Draw and label a diagram. Identify all quantities that change with time. Label them with variables.
Step 2 — Write the geometric equation that relates the variables (Pythagorean theorem, volume formula, similar triangles, etc.).
Step 3 — Differentiate both sides with respect to t using implicit differentiation. Every variable that changes with time gets a d/dt derivative.
Step 4 — Substitute the known values — the current measurements and the known rate — into the differentiated equation.
Step 5 — Solve for the unknown rate and state the answer with correct sign and units.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Sliding Ladder
A 10 ft ladder leans against a wall. The base slides away at 2 ft/s. How fast is the top sliding down when the base is 6 ft from the wall?
Step 1: x = base distance, y = height. x² + y² = 10² = 100.
Step 2: At x = 6: y = √(100−36) = 8 ft.
Step 3: Differentiate: 2x(dx/dt) + 2y(dy/dt) = 0
Step 4: 2(6)(2) + 2(8)(dy/dt) = 0
Step 5: dy/dt = −24/16 = −1.5 ft/s (top slides down at 1.5 ft/s)
Example 2 — Inflating Balloon
Air is pumped into a spherical balloon at 100 cm³/s. How fast is the radius increasing when r = 5 cm?
Step 1: V = (4/3)πr³. Known: dV/dt = 100 cm³/s, r = 5 cm.
Step 2: Differentiate: dV/dt = 4πr²(dr/dt)
Step 3: Substitute: 100 = 4π(5²)(dr/dt)
Step 4: dr/dt = 100 / (100π) = 1/π ≈ 0.318 cm/s
Example 3 — Draining Conical Tank
A conical tank (radius = height always) drains at 2 m³/min. How fast does the water level drop when h = 4 m?
Step 1: Since r = h, V = (1/3)π(h)²(h) = (π/3)h³.
Step 2: Differentiate: dV/dt = πh²(dh/dt)
Step 3: −2 = π(16)(dh/dt)
Step 4: dh/dt = −2/(16π) = −1/(8π) ≈ −0.040 m/min
Example 4 — Shadow Length
A 6 ft person walks away from a 15 ft lamp at 4 ft/s. How fast does their shadow lengthen?
Step 1: Let x = distance from lamp, s = shadow length. By similar triangles: 15/(x+s) = 6/s.
Step 2: Cross multiply: 15s = 6(x+s) → 9s = 6x → s = (2/3)x.
Step 3: Differentiate: ds/dt = (2/3)(dx/dt) = (2/3)(4) = 8/3 ≈ 2.67 ft/s
Shadow lengthens at 8/3 ft/s, independent of position.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why do I differentiate with respect to t, not x?
Because all the quantities are functions of time t — the ladder height, balloon radius, water level — they all change as time passes. Differentiating with respect to t gives rates of change, which is exactly what the problem asks for.
Why must I find the missing variable before substituting?
You must differentiate first, then substitute. If you substitute values before differentiating, constants disappear incorrectly. The current values only go in after the chain rule has been applied to the equation.
What does a negative rate mean?
A negative rate means the quantity is decreasing. For the ladder, dy/dt < 0 means the height is falling. For the tank, dh/dt < 0 means the water level is dropping. Always check the sign makes physical sense.
What if the cone's radius and height aren't equal?
Use the given ratio r/h = constant from the problem, express r in terms of h, substitute into V = (1/3)πr²h before differentiating. This eliminates one variable so you only differentiate with respect to h and t.
How do I know which formula to use?
Match the geometry: distances in a right angle → Pythagorean theorem. A round object growing → volume or area formula. Objects at different heights casting shadows → similar triangles. The diagram always reveals the right relationship.
Can the rate of change itself be changing?
Yes, but in most introductory problems the given rate (like dx/dt) is constant. The unknown rate (like dy/dt) changes as the geometry changes — which is why the answer depends on the current position, not just the given rate.