2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ (from 1 to 2) (3x⁵ + 48x³ + 3x² + 16)/(x³ + 16x) dx
71. ∫ (2x² - 4x)/(x² - 4) dx
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
17. (5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
26. ∫₀¹ [1 / (t² - 9)] dt
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)