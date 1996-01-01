5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
26. ∫₀¹ [1 / (t² - 9)] dt
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)
12. (2x² + 3)/((x² - 8x + 16)(x² + 3x + 4))
29. ∫₋₁² [(5x) / (x² - x - 6)] dx
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx