Solve each equation.
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
7:04 minutes
Problem 3.9.97b
Textbook Question
97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.
b. How long does it take for the population to reach 5000 fish? How long does it take for the population to reach 90% of the carrying capacity?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the logistic growth function given in the problem: P(t) = \frac{400,000}{50 + 7950e^{-0.5t}}.
To find the time it takes for the population to reach 5000 fish, set P(t) = 5000 and solve for t: \frac{400,000}{50 + 7950e^{-0.5t}} = 5000.
Rearrange the equation to isolate the exponential term: 50 + 7950e^{-0.5t} = \frac{400,000}{5000}.
Calculate \frac{400,000}{5000} to simplify the equation: 50 + 7950e^{-0.5t} = 80.
Subtract 50 from both sides and solve for e^{-0.5t}: 7950e^{-0.5t} = 30. Then, divide both sides by 7950 and take the natural logarithm to solve for t.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logistic Growth Model
The logistic growth model describes how a population grows in a limited environment, characterized by an initial exponential growth phase followed by a slowdown as the population approaches a maximum capacity, known as the carrying capacity (K). The model is represented by the equation P(t) = P₀K / (P₀ + (K - P₀)e^(-r₀t)), where P₀ is the initial population, r₀ is the growth rate, and t is time. This S-shaped curve illustrates how populations stabilize as resources become scarce.
Recommended video:
04:39
Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function Example 7
Carrying Capacity
Carrying capacity (K) refers to the maximum population size that an environment can sustain indefinitely without degrading the habitat. In the context of the logistic growth model, it acts as a threshold that limits population growth as resources become limited. Understanding carrying capacity is crucial for predicting population dynamics and managing ecological systems, as it helps determine when a population will stabilize.
Recommended video:
07:39
Intro to the Chain Rule Example 2
Exponential Growth and Decay
Exponential growth occurs when the growth rate of a population is proportional to its current size, leading to rapid increases when resources are abundant. Conversely, exponential decay describes a decrease in population size when resources are limited or when mortality rates exceed birth rates. In logistic growth, the initial phase often resembles exponential growth until the effects of limited resources begin to slow the growth, transitioning the population towards the carrying capacity.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
177
views
Textbook Question
Write the following logarithms in terms of the natural logarithm. Then use a calculator to find the value of the logarithm, rounding your result to four decimal places.
202
views
Textbook Question
Changing bases Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using base 5
204
views
Textbook Question
Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using basa e, for and
199
views
Textbook Question
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
a. Plot the equation with the implicit plotter of a CAS. Check to see that the given point P satisfies the equation.
2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2, P(1,1)
105
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following transformations results in a vertical stretch of the exponential decay function ?
57
views