Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
Multiple Choice
Given the following table of values for an exponential function f(x):\begin{array}{c|c}x & f(x) \\\hline0 & 3 \\1 & 6 \\2 & 12 \\3 & 24 \\ \end{array}What is the multiplicative rate of change of f(x)?
A
6
B
2
C
3
D
4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The multiplicative rate of change for an exponential function is the constant factor by which the function's value changes as x increases by 1. This is also known as the base of the exponential function.
Step 2: Observe the table of values. The function f(x) starts at 3 when x = 0, then doubles to 6 when x = 1, doubles again to 12 when x = 2, and doubles once more to 24 when x = 3.
Step 3: Calculate the ratio between consecutive values of f(x). For example, divide f(1) by f(0), f(2) by f(1), and f(3) by f(2). This will confirm the constant multiplicative rate of change.
Step 4: Express the calculation mathematically. For any two consecutive values, the ratio is \( \frac{f(x+1)}{f(x)} \). Substitute the values from the table: \( \frac{6}{3}, \frac{12}{6}, \frac{24}{12} \).
Step 5: Verify that the ratio is consistent across all pairs of consecutive values. If the ratio is the same, this confirms the multiplicative rate of change for the exponential function.
