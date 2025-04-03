Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Plotting Implicit plotting involves graphing equations that are not solved for one variable in terms of another. In this context, a Computer Algebra System (CAS) is used to visualize the equation 2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2. This helps in understanding the relationship between x and y without explicitly solving for one variable. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Verification of Points on a Curve To verify if a point lies on a curve defined by an equation, substitute the point's coordinates into the equation. For the point P(1,1), substitute x = 1 and y = 1 into 2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2 to check if both sides of the equation are equal, confirming that P satisfies the equation. Recommended video: 11:41 11:41 Summary of Curve Sketching