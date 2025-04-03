Table of contents
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
1:21 minutes
Problem 3.7.61a
Textbook Question
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
a. Plot the equation with the implicit plotter of a CAS. Check to see that the given point P satisfies the equation.
2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2, P(1,1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the given equation: 2y² + (xy)^(1/3) = x² + 2. This is an implicit equation involving both x and y.
Use a Computer Algebra System (CAS) to plot the equation. An implicit plotter will help visualize the relationship between x and y as defined by the equation.
To check if the point P(1,1) satisfies the equation, substitute x = 1 and y = 1 into the equation: 2(1)² + (1*1)^(1/3) = 1² + 2.
Simplify the left side of the equation: 2*1 + 1^(1/3) = 1 + 2. Calculate each term to verify if both sides of the equation are equal.
If both sides of the equation are equal after substitution, then the point P(1,1) satisfies the equation. Otherwise, it does not.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Implicit Plotting
Implicit plotting involves graphing equations that are not solved for one variable in terms of another. In this context, a Computer Algebra System (CAS) is used to visualize the equation 2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2. This helps in understanding the relationship between x and y without explicitly solving for one variable.
Verification of Points on a Curve
To verify if a point lies on a curve defined by an equation, substitute the point's coordinates into the equation. For the point P(1,1), substitute x = 1 and y = 1 into 2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2 to check if both sides of the equation are equal, confirming that P satisfies the equation.
Computer Algebra Systems (CAS)
A Computer Algebra System (CAS) is a software tool that facilitates symbolic mathematics operations, such as algebraic manipulations, solving equations, and plotting graphs. In this exercise, a CAS is used to plot the implicit equation and verify the point P(1,1), enhancing understanding and visualization of complex mathematical concepts.
