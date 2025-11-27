In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
3. lim (x → ∞) (5x² - 3x) / (7x² + 1)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
24. lim (x → π/2) (ln(csc x)) / (x - (π/2))²
27. lim (x → (π/2)^-) (x - π/2) sec x
30. lim (θ → 0) ((1/2)^θ - 1) / θ
35. lim (x → 0⁺) ln(x² + 2x) / ln x
37. lim (y → 0) (√(5y + 25) - 5) / y
47. lim (t → ∞) (e^t + t²) / (e^t - t)